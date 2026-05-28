Cardinals Can Jump-Start Season With These Four Players

The St. Louis Cardinals are ice-cold right now, but that doesn't mean there still isn't a lot of potential with this club.

St. Louis was swept by the Milwaukee Brewers over the last three games. Overall, the Cardinals have lost six of their last seven games. St. Louis is still in second place in the National League Central, but now is 4 1/2 games behind the Brewers for first place in the division. Right now, the Cardinals are cold, but there are internal pieces that could help to jump-start this offense and help to turn things around.

Joshua Báez — Outfielder

Mar 7, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joshua Baez (22) hits a home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The young slugger has been incredible and we have been beating the drum for the Cardinals to give him a shot. In 45 games under his belt and is slashing .247/.330/.522 with an .852 OPS, 13 homers, 34 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and 31 runs scored. It would be bold to call him up right now with Lars Nootbaar nearing his return and Nathan Church on the Injured List. But his bat is good enough to figure something out. At the very least, he could give the club a spark.

Lars Nootbaar — Outfielder

Sep 19, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) hits a one run single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Lars Nootbaar is working his way back and could be just days away from returning to the lineup for St. Louis. He's been great on his rehab assignment and is slashing .316/.381/.684 with a 1.065 OPS, two homers and four RBIs in seven games played.

Jimmy Crooks — Catcher

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Jimmy Crooks (8). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Crooks has been incredible down in the minors so far this season. In 38 games, he is slashing .263/.413/.577 with a .989 OPS, 13 homers nad 29 RBIs. Another guy that fans around the league have been calling on the club to promote. Recently, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol made it clear that the club is comfortable with their catcher position right now. But Crooks should be in consideration if the team is looking for a spark.

Blaze Jordan — Infielder

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Blaze Jordan (84). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The 23-year-old came over to the club in a trade with Boston last season and has been awesome this season with Triple-A Memphis. He has played in 44 games and is slashing .329/.389/.572 with a .962 OPS, nine homers, 29 RBIs, 14 walks, and 15 doubles. He can play both first base and third base. Now, both spots are full right now. But, again, the club could use a spark, even if that's off the bench.