Cardinals Polarizing Reunion 'Possible,' Says Insider

There are a lot of questions for the St. Louis Cardinals to work through this offseason. But, internal free agents aren't one of them.

St. Louis traded Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, and Phil Maton away ahead of the trade deadline. They were pending free agents for the organization. With those three gone, the lone free agent for the organization is Miles Mikolas.

Mikolas has been with the organization since before the 2018 season. Mikolas earned two All-Star nods for the team and was an innings eater, but he hasn't finished a season with an ERA below 4.78 since 2023. It's a pretty safe bet that his time with the organization is done, despite the fact that he showed interest in a return towards the end of the season. While this is the case, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand called a return "possible."

The Cardinals shouldn't reunite with the veteran hurler

Sep 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"Mikolas is the Cardinals’ lone free agent this winter, and while he hasn’t been able to replicate his 2022 All-Star season over the past three years, he has been durable for St. Louis," Feinsand said. "It’s hardly a lock that he returns, but it’s possible."

It's "possible," but shouldn't be considered likely by any means. The Cardinals have been open about the fact that they want to add some pitching. Sonny Gray has a real shot at being traded this offseason and Mikolas is a free agent. That's 40 percent of the rotation from 2025 along with Andre Pallante, Matthew Liberatore, and Michael McGreevy.

The Cardinals will need to add some pitching. Chaim Bloom said it himself during the general manager meetings this past week, but at this point, Mikolas wouldn't add much. He's 37 years old and has had three straight tough seasons. The Cardinals don't seem likely to contend in 2025, but it would be better to roll the dice on someone younger with upside.

A deal is surely "possible" as Mikolas hasn't signed on the dotted line with a different team and the Cardinals haven't publicly ruled out a return, but a deal shouldn't be front of mind.

