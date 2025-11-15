Cardinals Ready To Turn Page On 10-Time Gold Glove Winner

There aren't many teams out there that have been mentioned in more trade chatter than the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason.

For St. Louis, this isn't just rumors. Chaim Bloom, the team's new president of baseball operations, talked about making deals throughout the general manager meetings and specifically said the team thinks it's for the best to get a trade done.

"His time with the Cardinals has been really good," Bloom said, as transcribed by ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "We all feel it's best to find a different fit. We'll work on that, and we'll work on that with him."

The Cardinals have been very clear with Nolan Arenado

Sep 22, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman (26) chats with St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) during the fourth inning at Oracle Park.

At this time of the year, there are always rumors and speculation. But, it's a little different when the person who makes the decisions says publicly that both sides think a trade is for the best. It's been known for quite a while that the organization and Arenado have been open to a trade, and this is just another step in that direction.

Arenado played 708 games for the Cardinals over the last five seasons. When the Cardinals brought the eight-time All-Star to town, the hope was that he could be a missing piece to take the organization over the top and help deliver a 12th World Series title to St. Louis. Unfortunately, that didn't become a reality.

All of the signs are pointing towards this marriage coming to an end. Insiders have been talking about the possibility of a deal for months now. Arenado said towards the end of the season that he would likely open up his list of approved teams to waive his no-trade clause. Bloom and the organization has also specifically signaled a deal.

At the end of the day, bringing Arenado to town was a great idea. In five seasons with St. Louis, he slashed .266/.322/.456 with 118 homers, 424 RBIs, and 343 runs scored. He was named an All-Star three times and won two Gold Glove Awards as well. If -- and when -- a deal gets done this offseason, hopefully it gives the 10-time Gold Glove winner a chance to win a title.

