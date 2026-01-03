Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With Veteran Lefty In Trade With Yankees

The St. Louis Cardinals have tried to buy, win, and contend each season for the past decade. While they've had a little bit of success at times, the overall state of the team has slowly declined.

These struggles picked up over the last few years, as the Cardinals haven't been able to crack the postseason. Now they're set to enter a long-awaited rebuild that should help set them up for more success in the future.

They kicked this rebuild off last offseason by refusing to spend big on free agents. After staying afloat for a few months, the Cardinals traded some veterans at the trade deadline before trading Sonny Gray to begin the offseason. Shortly after the Gray trade, the Cardinals opted to trade Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox, too.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

But there's a lot of work to do for the Cardinals. They could still be looking to trade veterans Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado. Both infielders have been thrown around in trade rumors this offseason. But that's not all for St. Louis.

Jojo Romero could be on the move this offseason

Sep 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher JoJo Romero (59) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Talented lefty Jojo Romero has also popped up in trade rumors. He's likely one of the more valuable trade assets left on the Cardinals as their fire sale continues.

Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com predicted the Cardinals would opt to trade Romero to the New York Yankees this offseason.

"GM Brian Cashman sends two mid-level prospects and one lottery ticket prospect to St. Louis in exchange for Cardinals lefty reliever JoJo Romero," Caldera wrote.

The Yankees lost a few relievers early in the offseason, so a trade like this could make perfect sense as they begin to build out their bullpen for next season. Adding a reliable lefty like Romero, who's coming off a huge season, would be worth the investment.

If the Yankees want to contend in the loaded American League East for years to come, they're going to need to improve the bullpen from where it stands right now. Swinging a trade for Romero would give the team a late innings southpaw to shut down the game's best left-handed swingers.

More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Trade Nolan Arenado To Intriguing AL Club