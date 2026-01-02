Cardinals Predicted To Trade Nolan Arenado To Intriguing AL Club

The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly entering a rebuild this offseason, which is the correct move for the team to make going forward.

The Cardinals opened up the offseason by trading Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for some prospects. They continued their rebuild by trading Willson Contreras to the Red Sox, too. Both of these moves freed up some payroll while adding prospects to the farm system.

Now the Cardinals could look to make a few more trades before the offseason comes to an end. Brendan Donovan is their most valuable trade chip at this point, but Nolan Arenado is seemingly the most likely player to be moved in the coming weeks.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter put together an opening day lineup prediction for the Los Angeles Angels, along with the rest of the league. But Reuter predicted the Angels would acquire Arenado from the Cardinals and slot him into their starting lineup.

Angels make perfect sense as a trade fit for Nolan Arenado

"The Angels are reportedly interested in Nolan Arenado, who is expected to be traded or outright released by the rebuilding Cardinals before the start of the season," Reuter wrote. "They also need to sort out center field, where Jo Adell (-14 DRS, -12 OAA) struggled mightily last year after Mike Trout shifted to full-time DH duties, while second base figures to be an open competition between Christian Moore, Kyren Paris, Oswald Peraza and reclamation project Vaughn Grissom."

Trading Arenado makes plenty of sense for the Cardinals. It would clear up a spot at third base for a prospect. It would also clear up a significant chunk of money.

The Angels could afford to take on his contract, as long as the Cardinals attach a prospect with him. This would give them a veteran third baseman to slot into their lineup. At his worst, he would be a very good defender and a mediocre bat. At his best, he's above average at the plate and one of the best defenders in the sport.

