Top Two Starters the Cardinals Should Pursue To Bolster Their Rotation

After trading Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox, the St. Louis Cardinals have made their direction clear. They are rebuilding and will set contending to the side for at least 2026.

However, they don’t want to do a complete teardown of their roster, and if they want to at least remain close to .500, they’ll need to add some pitching. They can add young arms via trades for star players, but can also go into free agency if they want a veteran arm.

With the Winter Meetings coming up next week, the Cardinals have some holes to fill, and these two veteran starters could help.

Zac Gallen

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Chase Field on Sept. 3, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025 was a difficult year for Gallen, as he went 13-15 and posted a 4.83 ERA in 33 starts with the Arizona Diamondbacks. That might hurt his market a little and force him to accept a shorter-term contract.

However, that makes him an ideal fit for a rebuilding team like the Cardinals. The 30-year-old was actually drafted by St. Louis in 2016, but was traded to the Miami Marlins for Marcell Ozuna in 2017, a deal that did not pan out for the Cardinals.

Still, the former All-Star can cover innings and record strikeouts, and with Gray gone, he would be the ace of the Cardinals staff, which isn’t saying much but could still help them out.

Perhaps signing him to a one-year deal and seeing what they can get out of him could give the Cardinals a chance to outperform expectations for 2026. They would at least have a solid veteran in the mix.

Walker Buehler

Aug 8, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler (0) delivers during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Walker Buehler is another interesting case. He is far from the ace he once was with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and did struggle in 2025 with the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 4.93 ERA.

However, it was a slight improvement over 2024, which he ultimately salvaged by pitching a gem in the World Series and closing out the clinching Game 5 against the New York Yankees.

At this point, he won’t be in line to receive more than a one-year deal, possibly with an option for 2027. Like Gallen, he’s a veteran presence, but with the added bonus of being a proven postseason pitcher in case the Cardinals were to surprise people in 2026.

If not, he can be a good trade piece at the deadline assuming the Cardinals sell rather than buy.

