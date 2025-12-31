Cardinals May Have Struck Gold With Organization's Next Lefty Ace

The St. Louis Cardinals have seemingly entered a rebuild to begin this offseason. They've opted to trade away a few of their top players to kick off the offseason and a few more trades could be on the horizon.

The Cardinals traded Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox to kick off the winter. Shortly after, they traded Willson Contreras to Boston, too. As a result, they're likely looking to build their roster through the farm system like other top teams have.

This could result in a blockbuster move that sends Brendan Donovan to a new team, too. But the most important piece of the franchise right now is the farm system.

The Cardinals' farm system is stacked with talent, especially on the mound. Multiple top prospects are pitchers, but the Cardinals could have a star quietly emerging before their eyes.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter shared a lot of high praise for left-handed pitching prospect Braden Davis heading into next season.

Braden Davis could quickly emerge as a star prospect for the Cardinals

Jun 1, 2024; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners pitcher Braden Davis (13) throws a pitch during the first inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Championship game between the UConn Huskies and the Oklahoma Sooners at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

"Davis racked up 153 strikeouts in 110.1 innings between Single-A and High-A in his pro debut, and while his command was spotty at times, it's difficult to overlook his ability to miss bats," Reuter wrote. "He offers a high floor as a swing-and-miss lefty reliever, but will get every opportunity to iron out his command issues after limiting opposing hitters to a .156 average and .245 slugging percentage."

Davis was one of the most dominant pitchers within the Cardinals' organization last season. He was practically impossible to square up, though he had a lot of issues with walks throughout the year. If he can figure out his command and cut his walk rate down a bit, the Cardinals might have a future ace on their hands.

Davis could fly up the ranks of the minor leagues next season. If he can put the pieces together, he should fly up the Cardinals' prospect rankings, too. Either way, he looks like an ace. Considering the Cardinals are entering a rebuild, it wouldn't be surprising to see Davis solidify a spot in the big leagues over the next two years.

