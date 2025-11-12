Cardinals Send Clear Message On Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors

The St. Louis Cardinals have been clear that they want to move on from Nolan Arenado.

That was the case last offseason, and the current president of baseball operations, Chaim Bloom, also has publicly said as much. The Winter Meetings in December are typically when we start to see big moves get done around the league. But, that doesn't mean that's where the conversations begin.

The General Manager Meetings are taking place right now. These meetings are a perfect opportunity to get the top decision makers together to start having conversations about the types of moves we will see throughout the rest of the offseason. Bloom, unsurprisingly, is representing the Cardinals at the GM Meetings. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch caught up with Bloom and noted that the Cardinals executive spoke to Arenado's agent on Monday and the two sides agree that a "different fit" is preferred by both sides.

"Bloom spoke again with Arenado’s agent on Monday, and through ongoing conversations with the player and his representative the Cardinals have an understanding of what situation Arenado prefers and would OK," Goold said. "A year after vetoing a trade to Houston that effectively reduced his list of approved teams to four, Arenado is open to considering more destinations. All parties believe those are reasons this winter is different than a year ago.

The Cardinals trade rumors are endless right now

Jun 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning of game two of a doubleheader at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

“We’re on the same page that it does make sense for everybody to find a different fit,” Bloom said to Goold. “Obviously, what that’s going to look like if and when that’s going to happen – I don’t have those answers yet. We’ve agreed on that (the fit). So now it’s really about how do we go about that?"

The message is clear. The Cardinals want to get a trade done and so too does Arenado.

Although a potential destination isn't known at this moment, right now is the perfect time to look around. It's good to know that Bloom and Arenado are on the same page and now the club will have an opportunity to look around the league to see if there is interest at the GM Meetings.

Arenado played five seasons in St. Louis and was an All-Star twice over that span. All of the signs are pointing towards his time with the organization coming to an end this offseason. But, after a year of rumors without a deal, no one can be too sure.

More MLB: Cardinals All-Star Floated For Blue Jays After Losing World Series