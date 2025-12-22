Cardinals Trio On Trade Block After Willson Contreras Swap

It already has been more of an active offseason for the St. Louis Cardinals in the trade market than all of last season combined.

Last offseason, the Cardinals were in rumors left and right, but they didn't result in actual deals getting done. This offseason, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has already traded away two different players with no-trade clauses in Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras. On top of that, both deals were with the Boston Red Sox. You certainly don't see things like that often, but it goes to show that Bloom is willing to do whatever it takes to make deals to help St. Louis' long-term outlook.

Unsurprisingly, we could see more moves on the horizon as well. After the details of the Contreras-to-Boston deals surfaced, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch gave updates on Brendan Donovan, JoJo Romero, and Nolan Arenado.

The Cardinals have a few more pieces to move

"The Cardinals continue to weigh offers and negotiate deals that will send All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan elsewhere," Goold wrote. "The Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants remain suitors, with the possibility that the Arizona Diamondbacks increase their interest if they're able to trade Ketel Marte. The Cardinals are also fielding interest in lefty reliever JoJo Romero.

"The Cardinals have sent $28 million to Boston in two trades so far this winter, and they expected to cover millions of Nolan Arenado's remaining salary as they attempt to trade another All-Star this offseason. The Cardinals have trimmed nearly $50 million in salary over the next two years by trading Gray and Contreras."

Starting with Arenado, Goold's update makes a whole lot of sense. It has been known that the club is looking to offload the third baseman and the club has been clear that they're willing to include cash to get deals over the finish line. That's somewhat of a different strategy than what fans are likely used to with St. Louis, but it should help the organization in the long run here.

Romero has been a hot name on the trade block and one thing that should make his market even more interesting is the fact that the Cardinals signed former first-round lefty Jared Shuster on Monday, who could be a bullpen option.

Donovan remains the gem of the trade block with St. Louis. With massive interest around the league and a low financial cost, he should be the guy who brings back the biggest package for the organization this winter. The Giants and Mainers have been linked to him over and over. He doesn't have a no-trade clause attached -- like Arenado -- and is coming off an All-Star campaign. Donovan remains the guy to watch next.

