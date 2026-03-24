Cardinals Shocking Nelson Velázquez Roster Cut Explained

The St. Louis Cardinals made a very surprising decision on Monday.

Over the course of Spring Training, few players impressed more than 27-year-old outfielder Nelson Velázquez. He signed with the club on a minor league deal with a non-roster invitation to Spring Training and was one of the team's most impressive offensive players. St. Louis needed right-handed pop in the outfield and Velázquez made his case to make the roster. He slashed .357/.449/.667 with four homers, 10 RBIs, seven walks, one double, eight runs scored and had a 1.116 OPS.

Velázquez played well enough throughout Spring Training that he went from being an afterthought to seemingly being expected to make the roster. We had him projected to make the roster out of camp and batting sixth in an Opening Day projected lineup. But the Cardinals made a surprising decision and sent the young slugger down to the minors. A handful of reporters shared the news on X, including Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.

"JJ Wetherholt is on the opening day roster, Bloom says. [Thomas Saggese], [José Fermín], [Nathan Church] as well. Nelson Velázquez will be assigned to Memphis," Jones wrote.

The Cardinals made a tough call

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Nelson Velazquez (88) throws a ball during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

So, why did the Cardinals send Velázquez down despite being one of the team's best overall hitters and seemingly solving a roster hole the team publicly talked about wanting to fix throughout the offseason? Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol opened up about the decision.

"There's a lot of variables," Marmol said. "We talked about a decent amount of them over the last 30 days or so. A lot played into those decisions and they were tough decisions and we waited until the very end to make them because of that. But you're looking at a combination of what you just described of the identity of the club. Also, some of these decisions allow us to keep all guys, right? And that was important to us, especially breaking camp, just having depth. So, although tough, I think it's the smart move when you take a step back and just look at the big picture."

One thing that is important to note about Velázquez is the fact that he wasn't already on the 40-man roster. So, if the Cardinals wanted to put him on, they would've had to take someone off. So, instead, the Cardinals are rolling with three other options for left field, including Saggese, Church and Fermín. The 2026 season is all about development. St. Louis needs to see what it has with this roster. It's young and it's going to be difficult to really get a full look.

Velázquez forced the issue and played so well that he forced the club to have to make a tough decision because of how well he played. When the Cardinals brought Velázquez to town, they hoped he'd be good, but there's no way to predict someone to play as well as he did throughout Spring Training. He had an opportunity and did everything possible to make the team. St. Louis sending him down shows that the performance on the field wasn't necessarily the determining factor. The 40-man roster surely played a huge role. Also, seeing Saggese, Church and Fermín in action is important as well.

If it was strictly from a peformance standpoint, Velázquez would've made the team. But there was more at play.