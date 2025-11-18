Cardinals Should Avoid Re-Signing 2-Time All-Star At All Costs

The St. Louis Cardinals have said multiple times this offseason already that they are looking to add some depth for the starting rotation this offseason.

It's a fair idea and is one that the club needs to work on, but there's an argument that the club shouldn't bring back a familiar face for the 2026 season: Miles Mikolas.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Mikolas is a free agent and spoke openly towards the end of the season about having interest in coming back to the organization.

The Cardinals shouldn't bring Miles Mikolas back

Sep 20, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"I’m too optimistic to fully commit to the idea that I’m not coming back," Mikolas said. "There’s 29 other teams, but I think it’s pretty well known what my favorite colors are — (I’m a) Cardinal red kind of guy. If this is my last one, then I really did cherish my time here and couldn’t have been happier to be a part of this organization for the last eight years."

Since then, the idea of a reunion hasn't been ruled out by multiple insiders, including MLB.com's John Denton and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

At this point, though, the team arguably should go in a different direction. Re-signing Mikolas would be more of the same from the last three seasons. St. Louis hasn't been to the playoffs since 2022 -- which obviously isn't all his fault by any means -- and the last three seasons have been full of turmoil.

Chaim Bloom's job is to come in here and get the organization back on track. With Mikolas, you know what you're going to get. He hasn't made fewer than 31 starts in a season since 2021. He's an innings-eater, but finished the 2025 season with a 4.84 ERA. He's 37 years old as well now.

For the Cardinals, they should definitely add pitching. Targeting cheap veterans on the open market should be the way to go. Mikolas fits that description, but after the last few years, it's best to go in a different direction. Bringing Mikolas back would be a sign of more of the same for St. Louis, rather than a fresh perspective from Bloom.

When Mikolas was at his best, he helped the organization and was a two-time All-Star. It was a solid run, but it should end this offseason.

More MLB: Cardinals Linked To 31-Year-Old Attempting MLB Comeback