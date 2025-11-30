Cardinals Should Buy Low On Former All-Star As Ideal Replacement For Sonny Gray

The St. Louis Cardinals got going on their rebuild last week when they shipped right-hander Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for pitchers Richard Fitts and Brandon Clarke.

However, even though they are rebuilding and likely punting on 2026 for a better future, they still need to add at least one starter to their rotation in free agency. There are several affordable options that could be good fits for them and move the needle towards improving the rotation.

With Gray gone, they need a veteran presence. Perhaps St. Louis could reunite with a former top prospect and bring back right-hander Zac Gallen.

What Bringing Back Zac Gallen Would Mean For Cardinals

Sep 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Gallen never actually pitched in the Major Leagues for the Cardinals. He was sent to the Miami Marlins along with Sandy Alcantara back in 2017 in exchange for Marcell Ozuna.

That trade still haunts the Cardinals to this day. Gallen also has put together some Cy Young caliber seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and even helped them reach the World Series in 2023.

This past season was not a successful one for the 30-year-old right-hander, as he went 13-15 with a 4.83 ERA in 33 starts as Arizona missed the playoffs.

However, that could put him right in the Cardinals price range. They could replace Gray with another starter that has the potential to be an ace and not skip a beat next year.

It may only take a one-year deal for a team to land Gallen after his struggles in 2025, but that is a move that could make sense for St. Louis. It allows them to potentially improve their rotation for 2026 but also stay true to their rebuild.

If Gallen bounces back and the Cardinals fall out of contention, he could be a perfect trade candidate at the deadline. Gallen also can still eat innings and strike hitters out. He pitched 192 innings in 2025 and struck out 175 batters with Arizona.

It should be interesting to see what his market looks like, but Chaim Bloom hasn’t ruled anything out as long as a move serves the Cardinals long-term plans and doesn’t derail their rebuild. This is the type of move that would make sense for the Cardinals.

