Cardinals Should Explore Deal With Blue Jays After World Series Loss
The St. Louis Cardinals have a star on the trade block who realistically could help a contender in 2026.
That is, of course, in reference to third baseman Nolan Arenado. It's been known for a year that the Cardinals have wanted to trade him. The rumors are endless, and there's no reason to rehash a year of chatter. Right now, the offseason is here. The Cardinals -- and Arenado -- both made it clear down the stretch that they will look for a deal.
For St. Louis, it should try to get the Toronto Blue Jays on the phone to see if the two sides can make a deal. The Blue Jays have a question in the infield already with Bo Bichette heading to free agency. The star shortstop has said that he wants to return, but that's a topic for the Blue Jays to address.
In 2025, the Blue Jays had Ernie Clement and Addison Barger both playing a good chunk of third base, but also playing elsewhere. Clement saw at least a bit of time at third base in 89 games while also seeing time at second base, shortstop, and first base. Barger saw time at third base in 91 games and then also time in left field and designated hitter. Isiah Kiner-Falefa was a depth option as well, but he is going to be a free agent.
The Cardinals should call the Blue Jays
Arenado -- even at 34 years old -- is among the game's best defensive infielders in the game overall. The Blue Jays were slightly below average as a defensive team overall in 2025 with 86 errors, good for 19th in the league. Adding a glove like Arenado's into the mix surely wouldn't hurt. With Clement and Barger both being flexible, there's a way that the Blue Jays could work Arenado into the lineup at third base and still have Clement and Barger in the mix as well.
The Blue Jays just lost the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers after being a few outs away from winning the entire thing. If there ever was an offseason to be aggressive, it would be this one, and that's especially the case if Bichette were to walk and the Blue Jays needed another star infielder.
Toronto wasn't on Arenado's initial trade list, but the Cardinals should check in and see if in the aftermath of the World Series they want to at least consider something. Last offseason, there were reports out there that the Blue Jays might've had interest at the time in fellow third baseman Alex Bregman. So, the idea of adding a third baseman isn't too crazy, especially with the Blue Jays so close to the title.
