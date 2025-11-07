Cardinals Shouldn’t Risk Trading Silver Slugger After Career Year
The St. Louis Cardinals received some well-deserved good news late Thursday night when it was announced that Alec Burleson had won his first Silver Slugger Award. The 26-year-old joins shortstop Masyn Winn, who earned a Gold Glove, as the second Cardinal to take home hardware following the 2025 season.
It’s a well-earned honor for Burleson, who quietly became one of the Cardinals’ most consistent hitters. The left-handed slugger posted a .290/.343/.459 slash line with 18 home runs, 69 RBI, and an .801 OPS, edging out teammate Brendan Donovan for the utility Silver Slugger.
Since breaking out in 2024, Burleson has developed into a vital part of the Cardinals’ lineup. He brings a balanced offensive profile — strong contact ability combined with emerging power from the left side. His versatility is another plus; Burleson can handle first base, both corner outfield spots, and even serve as the designated hitter when needed, which is why the Cardinals must keep him despite their transition.
Burleson Emerging as a Cornerstone Piece
For a team that’s struggled to develop consistent young hitters in recent years, Burleson represents a refreshing success story. The Cardinals have been searching for their next wave of homegrown talent — something they once thrived at during the Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina era. Now, with Burleson, Donovan, and Ivan Herrera, that next generation appears to be taking shape.
While president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom will need to address several needs this offseason — especially on the pitching side — trading Burleson should not be an option. Yes, the Cardinals have a surplus of left-handed bats, but Burleson’s combination of youth, production, and upside makes him too valuable to move.
He’s become a lineup cornerstone and one of the few Cardinals players who can be relied on for consistent at-bats, both in clutch moments and over the course of a long season. Even if other teams show interest, moving him for a short-term return would be a mistake that could set back the rebuild.
The Cardinals are trying to build a sustainable roster that can compete again soon, and Burleson needs to be part of that foundation.
As the Cardinals continue to reshape their roster, keeping key young hitters like Burleson is essential to their long-term success. His steady presence in the middle of the lineup gives St. Louis a legitimate building block — and trading him now could undo the progress he’s helped create.
The Silver Slugger winner has earned his place in the team’s future plans, and as the Cardinals look to return to contention, Burleson should remain a central figure in that journey.
