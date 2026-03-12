Cardinals' Skipper Sounds Pumped Up about Dustin May

The St. Louis Cardinals stripped their roster of their veteran players this past offseason and made several trades to set themselves up for the future. But it wasn't a complete teardown.

The Cardinals made some additions to the roster as well, signing right-hander Dustin May to a one-year, $12.5 million contract with a mutual option for 2027. That was their biggest addition of the offseason, and it allowed the Cardinals to still strengthen their rotation despite moving Sonny Gray.

May pitched well on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing just one run in a 3-1 loss. After the game, manager Oli Marmol had nothing but positive things to say about his new right-hander.

"His buildup has been good,” said Marmol. “Prior to signing him, he's describing how he felt last year. ... He's back to his weight. He feels 100 percent and balls are coming out of the hand in a pretty special way. There is a lot of optimism around it.”

Marmol sounds excited about May

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) looks on from the dugout before the game against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Cardinals may be rebuilding for the next few years, but May is somebody that could give them a boost in their starting rotation. The 28-year-old went 7-11 with a 4.96 ERA last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox.

May appears to be back to normal after several injury-plagued seasons. He was healthy for most of the 2025 season, but if he can stay healthy in 2026, he could help out the rotation quite a bit.

If the Cardinals struggle this year, as many expect them to, then May could be a solid trade chip if he is able to bounce back and stay healthy. There is a lot to be excited about with May.

The right-hander has looked strong this spring and is the kind of high-upside arm that somebody like Chaim Bloom would typically target during a rebuild. The Cardinals don't have an ace, but May is the veteran of the staff and could serve as a leader for some of the younger pitchers in the rotation.

His velocity has increased this spring, which is a good sign for the Cardinals. He could be the X-factor for a team looking to rebuild and focus on the future, but the early results appear to be positive with May.

It will be interesting to see what the right-hander can give the Cardinals this season.