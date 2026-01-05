Cardinals-Tigers Trade Pitch To Move On From Nolan Arenado

If the St. Louis Cardinals are able to get a deal done involving Nolan Arenado, that would be a success.

Arenado is one of the best third basemen of all time. The idea of the Cardinals trading Arenado is no way, shape, or form a slight. This guy is great and has been everything the Cardinals could've asked for. But with a reset clearly here, shown by trading Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras away, if the Cardinals can open up a spot in the infield while cutting at least some salary, that would be good in the long run.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Right now, the Cardinals need to see what they have with their young guys and opening up a consistent opportunity for someone like JJ Wetherholt, Nolan Gorman, or Thomas Saggese should be a priority. Arenado's market hasn't been hot, to say the least. On Sunday, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom spoke about Arenado and made it known the club is still looking to make a move.

Should the Cardinals consider this?

Sep 20, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a one run single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Let's try an out-of-the-box mock trade involving the veteran and the Detroit Tigers:

Cardinals receive: RHP Jaden Hamm (Tigers' No. 10 prospect), LHP Jake Miller (Tigers' No. 19 prospect), INF Nestor Miranda (Tigers' No. 27 prospect).

Tigers Receive: INF Nolan Arenado, LHP JoJo Romero, $12 million

Explanation:

In this scenario, a contender in the Tigers land a third baseman, a high-reliever, and cash. The Tigers were linked to Alex Bregman earlier in the offseason, so there's at least reason to believe the club could be in the market for an infielder. Detroit hasn't been as heavily tied to Bregman as last offseason. Arenado would have the opportunity to play for a contender and including Romero should lower the amount of cash St. Louis would have to include.



The Carinals get three lottery tickets in this scenario and open up third base for a younger guy on the roster. At this point, there likely isn't much more the club could ask for.

More MLB: Why Cardinals Haven't Traded Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan