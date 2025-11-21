Cardinals To Have Brendan Donovan Bidding War Full Of Contenders

Another day and another update on St. Louis Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan.

The do-it-all All-Star has become a fan-favorite in the organization over the last four seasons, but with the team at a crossroads, his future is very much up in the air. Over the last couple of days, Donovan has been one of the most talked-about guys in general around the league. That's a testament to how talented of a player he is, and the interest in him around the league.

The Cardinals star is being talked about left and right

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) collects a ball hit by the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

MLB Network's Jon Morosi had another update on him on Friday and said he believes that Donovan is more likely to be traded over Steven Kwan and that he is one of the "most valuable" lefty bats out there on the trade block. Morosi also noted that the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Houston Astros have interest.

"I think he is in many ways the avatar for where the St. Louis Cardinals are at the moment," Morosi said. "Chaim Bloom has just come in now as the president of baseball operations. He is listening on basically every veteran who is starting to make arbitration money or more than that. And Brendan Donovan, because he's able to play above average defense multiple spots around the diamond. Brendan Donovan is garnering widespread interest from exactly the teams you would hope to be getting interest from.

"The Dodgers, the Mets, the Yankees. He could be some insurance if the Phillies don't re-sign Kyle Schwarber. Maybe there's a spot there. Yes, the Houston Astros...Lefty bat who can be an anchor for your lineup. I think right now if you look at those two possibilities (Steven Kwan) and Donovan, a higher chance that Donovan is moved. And that lefty bat is one of the most valuable ones around the game."

Donovan is a star and and has been one of the brightest spots for the entire St. Louis organization over the last four years. Despite this, the noise is loud around him right now.

