Cardinals Urged To Steal Key Veteran From Dodgers In Free Agency
The St. Louis Cardinals are entering a rebuild with Chaim Bloom at the head of their front office. They're likely going to lean into their rebuild this winter, but that doesn't mean they need to be quiet this offseason.
While the Cardinals could cut ties with some solid players in trades, they could also look to add a few affordable veterans in free agency. There are multiple potential options for the Cardinals to pursue in order to help their team win games while it rebuilds.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants recently urged the Cardinals to sign Los Angeles Dodgers veteran infielder Miguel Rojas in free agency this winter.
Cardinals urged to sign Miguel Rojas in free agency
"Thomas Saggese or even JJ Wetherholt could be the backup shortstops, but their services could be used elsewhere depending on who gets traded this offseason. Chaim Bloom has also shown a penchant to be patient with his top prospects, so there's a chance Wetherholt doesn't make his debut until deep into the regular season," Gauvain wrote. "If he wants to fill the backup shortstop role this winter via free agency, Miguel Rojas would be an excellent addition. Rojas played all of 2025 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he had solid numbers given his role. In 290 at-bats, Rojas slashed .262/.318/.397 with seven home runs and an OPS+ of exactly 100.
"Rojas has never been known as an offensive powerhouse; his career-high OPS+ over a full season is only 111. However, he's always been exceptional defensively, and his leadership is highly regarded throughout the league. Rojas definitely prefers hitting against left-handed pitchers, as is shown by his .879 OPS against southpaws last year."
Rojas would be the perfect veteran utilityman to add to the team, especially if they opt to trade Lars Nootbaar or Brendan Donovan.
Rojas would allow the Cardinals to play their prospects at the positions they're most comfortable with while Rojas bounces around as the utilityman.
The veteran has been very good over the course of his career. He's on his way out of the league, but the Cardinals could add him on a one- or two-year deal to help the team during the rebuild.
More MLB: Astros Floated As a Potential Trade Suitor For Cardinals' $75 Million Ace