Ex-Cardinals' 2x All-Star Closer Makes Sense As 2026 Rebound Target

The St. Louis Cardinals waived the white flag at the trade deadline in 2025, selling off three rental relievers after falling out of contention. Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz were unloaded by St. Louis.

Now, all three pitchers are free agents and could be affordable options for any ballclub looking for help in the bullpen. Helsley pitched well in St. Louis this year, but ultimately fell apart with the New York Mets, posting a 7.20 ERA after the trade.

However, Eno Sarris of The Athletic lists him as a potential bargain free agent that could be worth giving a one-year deal too.

Cardinals Should Bring Back Ryan Helsley As Bargain Addition

Helsley is only a year removed from saving 49 games, setting a single-season franchise record and winning the National League Reliever of the Year Award with St. Louis. His struggles in New York will likely impact his market a little bit.

Teams will show interest, but he won’t get the multi-year deal he could have gotten. Still, he would make sense for St. Louis. Chaim Bloom often tends to target players looking to bounce back after down years.

Helsley could easily reclaim the closer’s role with St. Louis and be a strong high-leverage presence in a lower-pressure environment, while also forming a solid back-end trio with JoJo Romero and Riley O’Brien.

He struggled in New York pitching as a setup man, but a return to a familiar environment could help him bounce back in 2026. The Cardinals could also have their two-time All-Star closing games again.

After his collapse in New York, Helsley might come a little bit cheaper, but that is exactly why the Cardinals should try and bring him back. He won’t force them to break the bank, and if they do fall out of contention in 2026, he can be a valuable trade piece.

The starting rotation may be the biggest weakness for St. Louis, but adding a proven veteran back to the bullpen could give them a chance to potentially exceed expectations in Bloom’s first year as president of baseball operations.

The Cardinals have a lot of work to do in order to rebuild, but having Helsley back could be just what they need to be better in 2026.

