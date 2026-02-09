Cardinals Utility Man Poised for Bigger Opportunity This Spring

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to open spring camp on Tuesday in Jupiter, Florida. They had a busy offseason, trading veterans Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras and also finding a new home for Brendan Donovan. The team looks a lot different than it did at the end of 2025.

But with those veterans gone, new opportunities have finally been created for younger players, including utility man Thomas Saggese, who they acquired from the Texas Rangers in 2023.

Saggese is a utility infielder, but Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported in his weekly Cardinals chat that the team has something else in mind for Saggese this spring.

Cardinals seek new opportunity for Saggese

Sep 17, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Thomas Saggese (25) fields a grounder up the middle by Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (not shown) in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

"[The] Cardinals want to see Thomas Saggese in the outfield this spring, and he's going to get a run in center as well. Definitely an option," Goold said.

The Cardinals have been in search of a right-handed outfield bat for 2026. That could come via trade or free agency. However, with Saggese potentially playing a little outfield, perhaps they might have that option in-house already.

Lars Nootbaar is not going to be ready for Opening Day after undergoing surgery on both heels this past offseason. He may be out a couple of months, so giving Saggese a chance to play a little outfield makes sense as the Cardinals weigh their options.

They could still add somebody from the outside, but having an extra option would be good for the Cardinals in 2026. Saggese hasn't quite put it together at the Major League level, but he'll get more chances this year with some of the veterans gone and especially with Nootbaar on the injured list.

If his arsenal is expanded, then he could open up more opportunities for himself down the road and potentially play more against left-handed pitchers. 2026 will be all about giving younger players chances, rather than focusing on results.

Now is the right time for the Cardinals to do that as they look towards the future. We'll see what kind of progress Saggese makes in spring training and if he will ultimately find himself in the outfield mix as well. The Cardinals need a little more depth out there, so this would make sense for them.

