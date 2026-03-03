Cardinals Writer Highlights Encouraging Signs for Nolan Gorman, Jordan Walker

The St. Louis Cardinals have opened up more opportunities for their younger players after a very busy offseason on the trade market. With Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray now gone, more playing time is now possible.

Two players in particular are heading into a very important season. Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman haven't exactly been able to put it together at the plate, so there is a lot riding on 2026 for both of them.

Fans are weary about what to expect from them. However, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post Dispatch shared a few reasons for optimism.

Signs of hope for Walker, Gorman

Mar 8, 2024; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) congratulates second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) after hitting a two-run home run as Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz (20) looks on at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"Gorman is moving around better at third base than at the end of last season. Walker has put on more strength, feels like he's stronger and also carrying less weight than last season. Production in the games is harder to pick between the signal and the noise at this time," Goold said.

Both players have struggled at the plate in spring camp. Gorman is hitting .143/.200/.357 with a home run and a .557 OPS. Walker is hitting .231/.333/.231 with a .564 OPS. If they can both finally put it together at the plate, then 2026 could be a big year for them, and that could lead to the Cardinals potentially being a much better team.

They aren't expected to be contenders, but if Walker and Gorman can break out, they could at least ignite some hope for 2027 and beyond. The Cardinals do have a lot of young players on their roster, but the time has come for Walker and Gorman to finally break out.

At the very least though, there are signs of growth, and it's important to note that spring training stats are to be taken with a grain of salt. Players are working on things at that time, and good numbers aren't exactly a priority, so it could just be a case of Gorman and Walker tinkering with a few things and seeing what ultimately works for them.

But if they can find a way to work out the kinks, then there is a lot to be excited about. It will be interesting to see if this can translate into regular season success. Fans have been waiting to see Gorman and Walker reach their potential, and now could be the time that they finally get to see that.