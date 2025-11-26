Chaim Bloom Sent Message Cardinals Fans Need After Sonny Gray Trade

It hasn’t taken long for Chaim Bloom to show that things are going to be different this offseason for the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis said publicly last offseason that it wanted to trade some of its veterans away, namely Nolan Arenado. But the Cardinals weren’t able to get any big deals done and entered the 2025 season with the roster being very similar to the 2024 team. Bloom made it clear early on this offseason as well that the Cardinals would be looking to make moves.

The Cardinals accomplished one of their goals on Tuesday by sending Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox. Afterward, Bloom talked about the needed changes for the organization. Although he didn't say the word "rebuild," he danced around it and talked about the need for the team to "attack" this offseason, as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton.

Aug 10, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Nobody who gets into this game has any guarantees, but I feel the more fully we commit to what we need to do, the better it will go and the quicker we will get there,” Bloom said as transcribed by Denton. “I don’t view this as something that’s just about patience. I view it as something we have to attack with urgency, and we have to do that every day.”

The idea of rebuilding or resetting is always a bit painful. That means players end up getting moved with an eye towards the future. In this case, it obviously would've been nice to have Gray as a member of the 2026 team. He was the team's best pitcher over the last two years, but they are sacrificing in the short term for a long-term gain.

At the very least, Bloom's messages have been different from the previous front office. Rather than speaking about patience, he's talking about being aggressive. This is just the first high-value trade we've seen this offseason from the Cardinals. It sounds like more are on the way and could be coming soon.

