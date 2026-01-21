Comparing Cardinals Offseason Targets: Which Fit Is Best?

The St. Louis Cardinals may be rebuilding and focusing on the future, but there are still moves that they could make to supplement their roster for the 2026 season. They could use a right-handed bat that can play a little outfield.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that they are one of the teams showing interest in two potential fits: Miguel Andujar and Austin Hays. There is competition for both players, but each one would fit the Cardinals needs for this season.

Below is a comparison of both players and which one would ultimately fit best for St. Louis.

Austin Hays

Sep 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Austin Hays (12) advances to third base on a single from Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) (not pictured) during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Hays, a former All-Star, bounced back from a rough 2024 season and hit .266/.315/.453 with 15 home runs, 64 RBI and a .768 OPS. He signed with the Cincinnati Reds and returned to his old self in 2025.

Heyman notes that the New York Mets and New York Yankees are also interested in Hays. When he's healthy, he can provide power from the right side of the plate and play each of the corner outfield positions. This is what St. Louis needs, especially with all of their left-handed bats.

Hays shouldn't be overly expensive and should be someone the Cardinals can sign to a one-year deal, so it will be interesting to see if Chaim Bloom decides to dive in with the veteran slugger.

Miguel Andujar

Sep 26, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Miguel Andujar (38) hits an RBI single during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Andujar is another right-handed bat that makes sense for the Cardinals. He got off to a hot start early in his career with the New York Yankees, and after struggling a little bit over the next few seasons, he found his groove again with the Athletics.

Between the Athletics and the Reds, Andujar hit .318/.352/.470 with 10 home runs, 44 RBI and an .822 OPS last season. However, there is one thing that sets him apart from Hays. The Cardinals also need a little insurance at first base and third base.

Andujar can play both positions and is obviously a trusted right-handed bat that shouldn't cost too much. For this reason, Andujar is the better option. He is more versatile and can be used in several spots.

These two options both fit what the Cardinals are looking for, but Andujar is probably the safer bet of the two.

