JJ Wetherholt Turning Heads in Massive Way from Cardinals Camp

The St. Louis Cardinals shifted their focus this offseason, opting to offload veterans and go with a much younger roster. Entering 2026, there aren't a lot of true veterans on the roster, which gives the Cardinals a far different look than in previous years.

The future is now for St. Louis, and it's time to see what they have in their system and if they can become the team's next wave of superstars. There is a lot of competition for roster spots, but one player in particular, JJ Wetherholt appears to already have a roster spot locked down.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch explained what he has been seeing from the team's top prospect and how he is already turning a lot of heads.

"I think he might be the best hitter in camp, and that's taking into account all the guys returning from the Major League team last year," Goold said. "His presence, his feel, just the look of how he approaches at-bats, the results of what they have so far, he is just a very polished, accomplished hitter with power that will catch you by surprise.

JJ Wetherholt may be the real deal

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter JJ Wetherholt (77) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan gone, there is now a clear path for Wetherholt to make a difference with the 2026 Cardinals. He may be the first homegrown star the Cardinals have truly developed since the days of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.

He was the team's first-round pick back in 2024, and he has helped get their farm system back on the map after a few down years due to a lack of top prospects.

The Cardinals need some fresh energy, and Wetherholt may just be the guy that changes the fortunes of this once-proud franchise. The Cardinals used to draft and develop players better than almost any team in Major League Baseball, but other teams caught up to them and past them.

However, with Wetherholt showing off his potential at camp, there is reason to believe that the future is bright for St. Louis. If Wetherholt becomes what many are expecting him to be, then the Cardinals may not take very long to execute their rebuild under Chaim Bloom.

Wetherholt has a ton of power and could easily be the next centerpiece in the Cardinals' lineup. We'll see where this ultimately takes him and the Cardinals.