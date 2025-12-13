Comparing Red Sox And Mets As Potential Willson Contreras Trade Destinations

Willson Contreras has made it clear that he wants to remain with the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason despite their rebuild. However, that hasn’t stopped trade rumors from circulating.

He also isn’t fully opposed to the idea of a trade, and a few teams have emerged as potential destinations. The New York Mets lost Pete Alonso in free agency and immediately reached out to the Cardinals about Contreras, per John Denton.

Another team that makes sense for Contreras is the Boston Red Sox. They were in on Alonso, and the Cardinals have already done business with Boston this winter. But which team is the best fit for Contreras?

Which Team Is The Best Fit For Contreras?

Aug 25, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) yells from the dugout after he was ejected by umpire Derek Thomas (not pictured) during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Contreras has a no-trade clause and would have to approve any deal, and since he prefers to remain in St. Louis, it might be hard to make a deal happen. But let’s examine both teams.

The Mets are struggling this offseason. In addition to losing Alonso, they also lost Edwin Diaz to the Los Angeles Dodgers and traded Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers. Their pitching staff needs a little work too, especially the starting rotation.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported on Friday that the Red Sox have also contacted the Cardinals about Contreras. They picked up Sonny Gray from St. Louis in late November and are hoping to add more to the roster.

Boston earned a Wild Card spot while the Mets barely missed out on one. New York has a strong nucleus that features Marcus Semien, Jeff McNeil and Juan Soto, while the Red Sox may lose Alex Bregman.

However, if we compare the two teams and decide which one is a better fit for Contreras, it seems as though there is a clear choice. The future appears brighter in Boston.

The three-time All-Star would give them a power bat in the middle of their lineup and a better solution at first base. While he would replace Alonso in New York, the Mets pitching problems still remain.

Boston has been more active this offseason and appear more prepared to win now than the Mets do. That can change, but right now, if Contreras is going to accept a trade out of St. Louis, it makes the most sense for him to choose the Red Sox over the Mets.

