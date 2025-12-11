Cardinals’ 3-Time All-Star Still Hoping To Stay In St. Louis, Per Insider

The St. Louis Cardinals were quiet at the Winter Meetings, not making any major moves that impact their Major League roster for 2026. But that doesn’t mean they weren’t productive.

They have been discussing trades, and according to John Denton of MLB.com, they had discussed a deal with the New York Mets involving Willson Contreras after New York lost Pete Alonso. New York has also shown interest in Lars Nootbaar.

Contreras is one of the biggest pieces they can move to acquire young and controllable starting pitching. However, Derrick Goold notes that Contreras’ no-trade clause still complicates things a little.

What The Future Holds For Contreras

Aug 26, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras (40) drives in a run as he grounds out against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

“With his no-trade clause, Contreras’ preference is to remain with the Cardinals unless there is a chance to go to one of the few teams and cities that he and his family would find agreeable,” Goold wrote.

Contreras led the team in home runs with 20 this year and had a .791 OPS during the regular season. His season was cut short in September due to an injury, but he was the Cardinals’ best power source in 2025.

The Cardinals could get a lot in return for Contreras if they eat enough of his salary. But it would seem that as of now, he still wants to remain in St. Louis.

Goold didn’t say which teams Contreras would approve a trade to, but if the Cardinals were to trade the three-time All-Star, first base would be opened up for Alec Burleson.

If not, the Cardinals would benefit from having Contreras back with the team in 2026. He is their best power hitter and has transitioned quite nicely to first base after several years of catching full-time.

He can also bring veteran leadership to the table for a young Cardinals squad. They need to at least have some veteran leadership in the clubhouse, and Contreras certainly has that quality.

Now that the Winter Meetings are over, the rest of the offseason will soon be set in motion. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Contreras.

If the right fit emerges, then he could be willing to waive his no-trade clause. But until further notice, it appears that he will stay in St. Louis for at least 2026.

