Contenders Eyeing Cardinals All-Star, Including Yankees

This past week helped to give a bit of clarity around the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

Since before Chaim Bloom took over, it has been out there that the club was going to try to get deals done. That's not shocking and has been the case over the last year. The Cardinals have been trying to trade veterans away to help jumpstart the organization with prospects and get the team back to contention at some point soon.

St. Louis was unable last offseason and at the trade deadline to flip guys with no-trade clauses. The Cardinals traded away pending free agents ahead of the trade deadline in Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz.

Throughout the general manager meetings, Bloom was candid when speaking about Nolan Areando and Sonny Gray and how the club is looking around. On top of this, reports surfaced about the trade market of some of the members of the organization. For example, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Brendan Donovan has a massive market that could include most teams around the league, including teams like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand also reported that Donovan's market is large and mentioned the Yankees and Dodgers as two of the potential landing spots as well.

Brendan Donovan is a hot name on the market

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"Infielder Brendon Donovan, who is arbitration-eligible for two more years, is also drawing a lot of interest and seems likely to be traded," Feinsand said. "The Yankees, Dodgers, Royals, and Guardians are among the teams believed to be potential landing spots for Donovan."

When you have two prominent reporters sharing a similar sentiment, it does raise some eyebrows.

Donovan is a do-it-all type of player who can play pretty much anywhere on the team and has been one of the Cardinals' biggest bright spots over the last four seasons. He's a Gold Glove Award winner, an All-Star, and a leader for the organization. These reports aren't a guarantee of a trade, but if you are hoping for the Cardinals to keep Donovan, they are not a good sign for that.

