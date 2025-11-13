Cardinals All-Star Reportedly Has Massive Trade Market

It sounds like the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the most sought-after pieces who could be out there for the taking in the trade market.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch gave an update on All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan on Thursday and noted that "few players, if any" have gotten as much trade buzz as the All-Star utility man has gotten this offseason and specifically mentioned teams like the Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers for him, but noted that the list goes on.

"The Cardinals and new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom haven’t exactly opened up shop in the lobby Whitey Herzog-style, but they’ve made it clear to the industry they’re talking trades," Goold said. "And few players, if any, have generated as much initial interest from teams as Donovan. One source described how more than half the teams in the majors would like to trade for him and joked how there should be '22 or more' calling the Cardinals.

Brendan Donovan's reported market is huge

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) collects a ball hit by the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"The Royals are intrigued by Donovan, and they’re one of the teams that has been in contact with the Cardinals, multiple sources described. On Wednesday, Picollo did not name any specific target or disclose any conversations, describing only in general the versatile addition he’d like to acquire. Some teams interested in Donovan date their pursuit back to at least the trade deadline, with the Yankees having longstanding interest in the former Gold Glove Award winner. Cleveland is another team that sees a fit for Donovan, per a source. The Dodgers have had past interest. And this list is by no means comprehensive."

It's not surprising that teams would want Donovan. He's an All-Star who can provide elite defense wherever you want to put him on the diamond and is also under team control still. The sheer volume of talks is what is surprising, though. The fact that a source threw the number 22 out there is wild.

There's an argument that the Cardinals should keep him. But, if there is going to be a bidding war that big going for him, then it's something to consider.

More MLB: Cardinals 5-Year Veteran Generating Early Trade Rumors