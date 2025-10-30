Dodgers Losing World Series Could Be Good For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals have made it clear that they want to unload Nolan Arenado’s contract, but will they have better luck doing so this offseason?
Maybe. Arenado did specifically talk about being open to considering more teams this offseason with his no-trade clause but, there are teams from his initial five-team reported list that the Cardinals' front office should have their eyes on as well. Initially, the reported list featured the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, and the Houston Astros. Arenado shut down a deal to the Astros and the Red Sox at least had a veteran third baseman for the 2025 season in Alex Bregman.
The Padres and Yankees are wild cards, but the Cardinals should have their eyes closely on the Dodgers right now. Los Angeles is one game away from losing the World Series to the Toronto Blue Jays. If that were to happen, maybe that would work in the Cardinals' favor.
The Cardinals should be rooting against the Dodgers
Los Angeles spends more money than anyone else and always finds a way to add star talent. Last offseason, they added guys like Blake Snell and Rōki Sasaki coming off a World Series win. Imagine how they would handle a loss? Kyle Tucker has been a popular name speculated as a fit for the Dodgers. But, their third base situation isn't as clear as it was last offseason.
Max Muncy is a two-time All-Star, but he played just 73 games in 2024 and 100 games in 2025. He's healthy right now, but has also struggled throughout the playoffs. In 15 playoff games, Muncy is slashing .188/.339/.354 with two homers and two RBIs.
Last offseason, there was enough noise out there about the Dodgers to at least make it a conversation whether they would move on from Muncy and turn to Arenado. Reports surfaced back in July from The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya that if Muncy missed a lot of time, it could open the door for more for Arenado. Nothing happened, but these two sides have been linked together for a year and now the Dodgers are on the brink of elimination with their third baseman struggling.
Now, Arenado has one year less on his contract (just two more seasons under contract), is still among the game's elite defensive players, and was a fairly comparable offensive player throughout the regular season. Muncy has a $10 million club option for the 2026 season. That's still lower than what Arenado is making, but if the World Series doesn't go their way could that open the door for a conversation? That's just an idea, but St. Louis should be rooting for Toronto at the very least.
