Dustin May Sends Strong Message That Will Fire Up Cardinals Fans

The St. Louis Cardinals didn't make any major additions this past offseason, but even as they were rebuilding the farm system, they added talent to the Major League roster. The move that got the most attention was the signing of Dustin May to a one-year, $12.5 million contract.

The Cardinals are taking a chance on May's upside despite some recent injuries, and though they don't look like a contender this year, there are reasons to be excited for the future. But beyond that, May is also excited about where things stand, and after his spring training debut on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he shared a message that should fire up the fanbase.

“I’ve always been on a super-vet team, and you walk into the clubhouse and it’s like, 'Oh, you won today, cool,' or 'You lost today, cool, we’re going to win tomorrow,'" the veteran right-hander said. “Knowing that coming in with this group, it’s going to be different. Everybody is going to be fighting for their breath because everybody here is fighting for their chance. I haven’t been in a group scenario like that before. Everywhere I’ve always played, there has been like: Alright, this is my position; I’m going to play 162, and we’ll see you in the playoffs."

May's bold prediction should give Cardinals fans hope

Feb 14, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA: St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May (3) pitches during spring training at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The playoffs are likely a longshot for the Cardinals this year, but May isn't ready to throw in the towel just yet. His role on this Cardinals team is much different than previous teams he has been a part of.

The Cardinals traded away a lot of their veterans this past winter, but that gives May the opportunity to be the leader of the pitching staff and the clubhouse. He is the veteran voice that the Cardinals have this year.

The team will look a lot different, but May clearly likes what he sees. Players such as JJ Wetherholt, Ivan Herrera, Alec Burleson and Masyn Winn will have a full runway as the Cardinals look towards the future.

But if those players perform up to their level of expectation, then there is a chance that May's vision could come to fruition. There is a lot to like, even if this team isn't a clear contender. May is embracing his new role and could be an X-factor himself as the Cardinals chart a new course and build things up for the next several years.