Early Liam Doyle Buzz Is Exactly What Cardinals Needed

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the midst of a rebuild right now, which has left the fanbase quite restless as the 2026 season inches closer. Teams that are looking to contend are buzzing with excitement for their newest additions, but the Cardinals don't have that luxury because they traded a slew of their top talent away to lean into this rebuild.

The Cardinals don't have Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, Brendan Donovan, and Willson Contreras this spring. It's a drastically different feeling for the Cardinals than years past, as each of the past few years, the Cardinals have had high hopes coming into the season.

While they may be rebuilding, there's still a lot to be excited about. Top prospect JJ Wetherholt is looking to crack into the big leagues for his debut at some point this year. Top pitching prospect Liam Doyle could also look for the fast track to St. Louis, though it seems unlikely to happen until next season.

Still, Doyle had St. Louis buzzing as he took the mound for a bullpen session on Saturday.

Liam Doyle already has St. Louis buzzing with anticipation

Tennessee's Liam Doyle (12) pitches against Wake Forest at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Doyle, the Cardinals' first round pick last season, has an electric fastball with some developing off speed stuff. He's only made a handful of professional appearances since being drafted last year, so Cardinals fans haven't really gotten to see him pitch until this spring.

Doyle's electric fastball was on display as he faced hitters in front of Cardinals coaches and front office members. While he wasn't other-worldly dominant against hitters, the fact that he finally took the mound in a Cardinals uniform has the city of St. Louis ready for more.

Two Vols: LHP Liam Doyle faces hitters, and then so does RHP Tanner Franklin.



Meet the #stlcards new pitching prospects. pic.twitter.com/LInP5D7X8n — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) February 14, 2026

Doyle could follow a similar path to division rivals Chase Burns and Paul Skenes, who were absurdly dominant in the minor leagues en route to a quick elevation to the big leagues. But the more realistic scenario sees the lefty remaining in the minor leagues this season as he looks to develop his changeup and breaking balls. Doyle shares a lot of traits with Burns and Skenes, but he doesn't have the polished arsenal that his rival pitchers did as they flew up the minor league ladder.

Still, there's good reason for excitement in St. Louis. The future looks promising with Doyle in mind.

