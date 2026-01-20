Ex-Cardinals All-Star Reportedly Had Surprising AL West Suitor

The St. Louis Cardinals have been busy on the trade front this offseason. As part of their rebuild, they sent Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado to contending teams.

Arenado was sent to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Last offseason, the Cardinals nearly traded him to the Houston Astros, but he shot down the deal with his no-trade clause. The Cardinals had to eat a lot of money just to get the deal done.

However, the Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres weren't the only teams with interest. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Athletics also showed interest in the former Cardinals All-Star.

Arenado Had Another Suitor

Jul 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Arenado (28) gets ready to field the ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The A’s would have absorbed more money than the Diamondbacks, who will pay Arenado $11 million of the $42 million he is owed the next two seasons, with his previous club, the St. Louis Cardinals, picking up the rest," Rosenthal reported. "But Arenado indicated he would not necessarily approve a trade to the A’s, a person familiar with his thinking said. He preferred the Diamondbacks or Padres."

It's easy to see why Arenado didn't want to play for the Athletics. Much like the Cardinals, they are not a contending team and are still in the middle of a rebuild. There's also a lot of uncertainty about their pending move to Las Vegas.

However, it ultimately worked out that he ended up going to Arizona, a team that is looking to contend, but it is still interesting to note that the Athletics were pursuing him this offseason. They just wouldn't have been the best fit for him.

With Arenado gone, third base is open for the Cardinals to give a younger player a shot. Top prospect JJ Wetherholt could be a candidate to inherit the starting job.

The Cardinals are fully rebuilding and embracing the future, so it was ultimately wise for them to trade Arenado away. They need to allow opportunities for their young players, and Arenado was simply clogging up the roster and blocking those players from getting opportunities.

Now, the Cardinals have at least shed a little bit of salary and created a little room for some possible additions in free agency as the offseason winds down. It will be interesting to see what comes next, but it's clear that Arenado did not want to play for the Athletics.

