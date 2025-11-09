Ex-Dodgers World Series Champion Should Top Cardinals’ Free Agent Wish List
The St. Louis Cardinals are officially entering a new era under president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, who has made it clear that the team’s focus this offseason will be on the future rather than short-term contention. Still, even in a rebuild, one thing hasn’t changed — the Cardinals need starting pitching.
While it’s unlikely that St. Louis will pursue big-name free agents or hand out long-term deals, the club could still target affordable arms to stabilize its rotation and provide potential trade value down the road. Signing a short-term, low-risk pitcher could give Bloom both flexibility and upside as he reshapes the roster.
One intriguing option on the market is right-hander Walker Buehler, who split the 2025 season between the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.
Ex-Dodgers Champion Could Be Ideal Low-Risk Signing For Cardinals This Offseason
Buehler went 10–7 with a 4.93 ERA across his two stops — not elite numbers, but enough to show that he’s still capable of eating innings and flashing his old potential. Boston released him late in the year, and Philadelphia scooped him up for the stretch run.
Despite recent struggles, Buehler’s resume speaks for itself. The 31-year-old is a two-time World Series champion and was one of the most reliable postseason performers during his years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His experience and winning pedigree would be valuable assets for a young Cardinals clubhouse looking to develop the next wave of talent.
For Bloom, Buehler represents exactly the type of move that makes sense during a rebuild — a short-term contract with upside. After undergoing Tommy John surgery earlier in his career, Buehler’s durability has been a question mark, but he’s now further removed from that operation. If he stays healthy, he could easily outperform expectations and become a valuable trade chip by midseason.
With Sonny Gray expected to be traded and Miles Mikolas likely departing in free agency, St. Louis will have at least one or two open rotation spots entering 2026. Young pitchers like Matthew Liberatore and Michael McGreevy are still finding their footing, making a veteran addition even more important.
A one-year deal for Buehler would provide stability, leadership, and flexibility — all while keeping the team’s long-term goals intact. Bloom’s history suggests he’ll prioritize short-term value over splashy signings, and Buehler fits that mold perfectly.
If things break right, this could be the kind of low-cost, high-upside signing that benefits both player and team — giving Buehler a chance to rebuild his value and the Cardinals an opportunity to strengthen their rotation without overcommitting financially.
