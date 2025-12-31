Examining Market For Polarizing Ex-Cardinals All-Star Miles Mikolas

It certainly seems like the St. Louis Cardinals will not have a former polarizing All-Star on their roster in 2026.

Miles Mikolas spent eight years with the organization after coming back over to the big leagues after a stint in Japan. Once he returned, he was nails for a while. He was an All-Star in 2018 with a 2.83 ERA in 32 starts. In 2019, he had a 4.16 ERA in 32 starts. Mikolas missed the 2020 season and followed with a 4.23 ERA in 2021 in nine starts. He returned to All-Star form in 2022 with a 3.29 ERA in 33 starts. The wheels fell off after that, though. Mikolas logged a 4.78 ERA or higher in 31 or more starts each of the last three seasons.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

He's a free agent right now with a return to St. Louis seemingly unlikely. His market has been slow so far this offseason without much buzz out there. Mikolas' market is going to be an intriguing one to watch because will he get another big league opportunity after a few tough seasons? He's 37 years old and at this point is known as an innings eater above anything else. There could certainly be a team that can talk themselves into a minor league deal with him simply from an innings perspective. If not, it also wouldn't be a shock to see him pitch internationally once again. Towards the end of the season, Mikolas noted while speaking to the outlet "Sports Hochi," that he wants to return one day.

Where will Miles Mikolas go?

Sep 20, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"I definitely want to return (to Japan) someday," Mikolas said. "Playing in Japan is one of the best memories of my Baseball career."

It has been a long offseason with plenty of talent still on the board. As of writing, big-name free agents like Framber Valdez, Ranger Suárez, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger, and Bo Bichette all remain available, among many others. Mikolas falls into the list of free agents.

In 2025, Mikolas logged a 4.84 ERA in 31 appearances for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been in the business of adding young pitching this offseason. Even their big free agent signing (Dustin May) was one of the younger free agents available. MLB.com's John Denton noted earlier in December that the Cardinals weren't expected to pursue Mikolas. Where could he go next? It certainly doesn't sound like St. Louis. There hasn't been any teams publicly linked to him this winter. Could a return to Japan be in play?

More MLB: Nolan Arenado Open To Position Split For Cardinals Trade: Report