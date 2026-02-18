Franchise Icon’s Return to Camp Could Be Major Boost for Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are rebuilding, but have brought back a franchise legend in a more defined role. 10-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glover and two-time World Series champion Yadier Molina has returned as an advisor to Chaim Bloom, but is also working with the team's young catchers as an instructor.

Hall-of-Famer Ozzie Smith is also present at Cardinals' camp this spring, but those won't be the last legends that make an appearance. According to Brian Murphy of MLB.com, Molina's longtime batterymate, three-time All-Star Adam Wainwright will be back soon.

Wainwright also won two World Series rings alongside Molina and Albert Pujols.

Another legend to join Cardinals' camp

Oct 1, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pinch hitter Adam Wainwright (50) tips his cap as he receives a standing ovation after his final at bat during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith was at Cardinals camp on Monday. Yadier Molina was, too. Adam Wainwright will be at the team's spring home soon as well," Murphy wrote.

Wainwright, much like Molina, had many great moments in a Cardinals uniform throughout his 18-year career. He spent his entire career in St. Louis after being acquired from the Atlanta Braves as a prospect in 2003. In 2006, his rookie season, he stepped into the closer's role and closed out all three playoff series for the Cardinals as they captured their 10th World Series title.

He later became a starter and put together two 20-win seasons. He and Molina broke the record for most starts and wins as a battery in 2022, and he won his 200th game in his final season, 2023.

Wainwright brings a ton of knowledge to the table and can help out the Cardinals' young pitchers, of which there are a lot. There is no veteran ace leading the staff with Sonny Gray gone, but having Wainwright around in camp will allow some of the younger starters time to develop and learn from him in hopes of adapting leadership qualities.

Wainwright was a strong clubhouse presence and always a mentor to younger players during the latter years of his career. Matthew Liberatore learned a lot from him in the first two years of his career, when Wainwright was near the end.

Fans will be excited to see the franchise legend back around for a little bit, and the players will certainly benefit from his presence as he guides them to become better players.

