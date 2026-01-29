Insider Links Cardinals, Mariners in Trade Idea for 2025 All-Star

The St. Louis Cardinals have been quiet over the past few weeks, but they have accomplished a lot this offseason. They signed free agent pitchers Dustin May and Ryne Stanek but also managed to ship out veterans Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras after missing the playoffs for a third straight year in 2025.

They still have a very valuable trade chip on their hands in Brendan Donovan, who could bring back the best possible return. However, his market has stalled, and it appears that teams aren't willing to meet St. Louis' asking price.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com still thinks a trade is possible, though, and he had the Seattle Mariners as a team that could still make a play for him.

Brendan Donovan trade still possible

Sep 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) is out at second base as St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) turns a double play in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

"With young infielders Colt Emerson, Cole Young and Ben Williamson close to making an everyday impact, Seattle would like to fill Polanco’s spot with a short-term commitment; a trade for Brendan Donovan (who is under club control for two seasons and offers positional versatility) would accomplish that goal," Feinsand wrote.

The Mariners do have some young players ready to make an impact, but Donovan would give them somebody that is proven, and depending on if they'll budge from their asking price, a trade could make sense.

Even if they can't get exactly what they want, the Cardinals can bring back more in a Donovan trade than they did in the previous deals they made. As spring training moves closer though, it is starting to appear more likely that Donovan will remain in St. Louis for at least the first half of 2026.

Still, trading him would allow them to open up spots for younger players and at least address the number of left-handed bats they have on the roster. The Mariners have one of Major League Baseball's top farm systems, so a trade between St. Louis and Seattle is plausible.

It will be interesting to see if something comes together. It's clear that Chaim Bloom holds all of the leverage here, and if he can get the right offer for his All-Star second baseman, he just might be willing to make a deal and send Donovan elsewhere.

Seattle makes sense as a fit for the Cardinals' star.

