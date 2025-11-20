Insider Predicts Cardinals Will Trade $260 Million 8x All-Star This Offseason

The offseason activity will soon pick up, and the St. Louis Cardinals will be one of the most active teams. They have a lot of players that could be trade candidates.

The Cardinals are rebuilding and focusing on the future rather than contending in the present, and they have some veterans that teams may show interest in.

Nolan Arenado was almost traded last winter and is expected to be on the move this year. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently discussed Arenado’s trade possibility and noted that the buzz factor surrounding him is high at the present moment.

Nolan Arenado Remains Strong Trade Candidate

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) fields a ground ball hit by Cincinnati Reds third baseman Santiago Espinal (not pictured) in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

“Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom recently said that ‘it is clear to everybody that it would be best to find a different fit’ for Arenado, making an offseason trade likely. Arenado still possesses a full no-trade clause, so he will have a say in his ultimate destination,” Feinsand said.

Arenado struggled this season, hitting .237 with 12 home runs, 52 RBI and a .666 OPS. At this point, Bloom’s comments ring true that it is time for the Cardinals to find a new fit for Arenado.

Playing for a contending team could help rejuvenate his bat a little and give him a boost after a few down seasons. Trading him would open up an everyday spot for Nolan Gorman or Thomas Saggese at third base, or even clear some playing time for top prospect JJ Wetherholt, who should be ready by 2026.

To make a deal happen, the Cardinals are going to have to eat a portion of Arenado’s contract. That was part of what held up a potential move last offseason.

St. Louis almost sent him to the Houston Astros, but Arenado rejected the deal with his no-trade clause. They might not get much in return for the eight-time All-Star, but it’s worth it to clear out a spot at third base for a younger player, even if it means eating more money.

Arenado’s trade buzz will be interesting to follow over the next few weeks as the Cardinals look to find any takers. He will be expanding his list to more teams in order to get a deal done.

We’ll see if the Cardinals can find a way to offload their star third baseman.

