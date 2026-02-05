Grading Each Cardinals Trade After Franchise-Altering Offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals have had a franchise-altering offseason. There's no denying that fact at this point.

St. Louis has pulled off four separate major trades. The Cardinals kicked off the offseason by sending Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox. They followed up with a second trade with Boston, but centered around Willson Contreras. Then, the Cardinals traded Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks after a year of rumors. Finally, the Cardinals traded Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners in a three-team blockbuster with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Cardinals have made other moves than these four, like bringing Justin Bruihl to town, but let's focus on the biggest moves for now.

Here are grades for the Cardinals four big deals of the offseason.

It has been a big offseason

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Cardinals—Red Sox (Sonny Gray)



Full Trade:

Cardinals receive: LHP Brandon Clarke, RHP Richard Fitts, PTBNL or cash

Red Sox receive: RHP Sonny Gray, cash considerations ($20 million)



Clarke is now the Cardinals' No. 8 prospect and has big-time upside for the starting rotation. Richard Fitts is someone who can contribute as a starter for the Cardinals in 2026 and years to come. In exchange, the Cardinals had to trade an All-Star in Gray and $20 million. That's a lot of money to give up, but the Cardinals did save cash in the long run.



Grade: B (with a chance to be much higher)

If the Cardinals can turn Clarke or Fitts into a consistent starter for the organization, this grade could increase for essentially one year of Gray.

Cardinals—Red Sox (Willson Contreras)



Full Trade:

Cardinals receive: RHPs Hunter Dobbins, Yhoiker Fajardo (was Boston’s No. 23 prospect in MLB Pipeline rankings) and Blake Aita

Red Sox receive: 1B Willson Contreras, cash ($8 million)



Three more pitchers coming to town. Dobbins, like Fitts, can help right away and has years of control. Fajardo is St. Louis's No. 10 prospect. The Cardinals included far less cash and landed three more pitchers as lottery tickets.



Grade: A-

The Cardinals didn't have to include much cash in the deal, opened up first base for Alec Burleson and added three intriguing hurlers. It's hard not to be excited about the deal.

Cardinals—Diamondbacks (Nolan Arenado)



Full Trade:



Cardinals receive: RHP Jack Martinez

D-Backs receive: INF Nolan Arenado, cash ($31 million)



It took a while, but the Cardinals were able to get a deal done. It cost a lot, but gave the Cardinals yet another flyer.



Grade: B+

The return isn't much and the Cardinals had to pay a lot, but they opened up third base and saved money in the long run. That's what's important about this deal.

Cardinals—Mariners—Rays (Brendan Donovan)



Full Trade:

Mariners acquire: INF/OF Brendan Donovan

Cardinals acquire: RHP Jurrangelo Cijntje, OF Tai Peete, OF Colton Ledbetter, two Competitive Balance Round B picks

Rays acquire: 3B Ben Williamson



Donovan was the most popular trade candidate of the offseason and the most recent deal. The Cardinals held out and struck gold.



Grade: A+

Three high-end prospects plus two draft picks between the second and third rounds is insane value for Donovan. This is the gem of the offseason.

More MLB: Lars Nootbaar Quietly Trending Up Before Cardinals Spring Training