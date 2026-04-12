Jordan Walker Summed Up Cardinals Breakout in Just 3 Words

What a start to the 2026 Major League Baseball season for St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker.

Walker has 14 games under his belt so far this season and is leading the league with six homers. The 23-year-old is slashing .314/.386/.706 with a 1.092 OPS, 13 RBIs, two doubles and 12 runs scored. Simply put, the start that Walker has had has been exactly what him and the organization needed.

The 23-year-old has quieted all of the noise of Spring Training. He struggled offensively throughout camp in Spring Training games but that hasn't carried over to the regular season. So, what has changed? Cardinals reporter Jim Hayes spoke to Walker and rather than fully giving out all of the information, he noted that he's been trying to "keep it simple" and doesn't want to overthink things.

The Cardinals slugger has broken out in a major way

Apr 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) heads to third base and then home in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

"Jordan Walker explained to me he’d rather not talk about how he’s gotten on track, because he doesn’t want to overthink it and he wants to look forward not backwards," Hayes wrote on X. "He just wants to 'keep it simple.' Makes sense to me."

Whatever Walker is doing, hopefully he can keep it up because he's playing like one of the better overall players in the National League in general. Walker is living up to the massive potential that he entered the big leagues with back in 2023. As a rookie, Walker slashed .276/.342/.445 with 16 homers, 51 RBIs, seven stolen bases, 37 walks, 19 doubles, two triples and 51 runs scored in 117 games played.

That was a good rookie season, especially when you take into account the fact that he was 20 years old when he made his big league debut. Right now, he's playing better than he did at any point during that campaign. As a rookie, he finished the season with -0.1 wins above replacement. In 2024, he finished the season at -0.8 wins above replacement. In 2025, he finished at -1.7 wins above replacement. So far this season, he's already at 1.2 wins above replacement. JJ Wetherholt is also 23 years old and has gotten buzz around the league over the last few months. Walker is also 23 years old and has taken a clear step forward.

Now, he didn't get into the exact details about his turnaround. All that matters is that it continues. Walker worked out with Driveline this past offseason and that's clearly working out.