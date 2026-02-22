What’s Next for Cardinals After Signing Ramón Urías?

The St. Louis Cardinals have added veteran infielder Ramon Urias on a one-year contract for the 2026 season. He'll likely serve as a utility infielder for St. Louis along with Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin.

This may ultimately be the last move the Cardinals make before the 2026 season barring an injury. Urias gives them the right-handed bat they needed off the bench, so the roster is in a way a little more balanced out, especially with all of the left-handed bats they have in the mix.

Here is what Cardinals fans can expect from the team following the Urias signing.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Do they add another righty bat?

Sep 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Jose Fermin (15) drives in a run with a base hit against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Cardinals could really use some help in the outfield with Lars Nootbaar out. Randal Grichuk and Tommy Pham, two former Cardinals are available. However, there doesn't appear to be much interest in them, so that might be unlikely.

There are still things the Cardinals can do to add some depth though. They can make the fixes internally. Urias at least gives them a right-handed bat off the bench and somebody who can play three of the four infield positions, but they have several infielders.

Derrick Goold previously reported this week that the Cardinals wanted to give Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin reps in the outfield. So while Nootbaar is out, they could make Fermin the everyday left fielder or give Saggese a chance to prove himself out there.

It would seem unlikely that they'll go out and add another bat through free agency unless another injury happens, but it will be interesting to see what they decide to do next.

Do they trade JoJo Romero?

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero throws a pitch during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Left-hander JoJo Romero is the final trade chip they still have on the roster. Unfortunately for Chaim Bloom, he hasn't received the best offers. But does that now change with spring training underway?

A bullpen injury for a contending team could be catastrophic, but it would also allow the Cardinals a chance to take Romero off their hands. He is the final year of his contract, so moving him does in fact make sense.

The Cardinals could get a good prospect or two if they do ship him off before the season starts. We'll see what injuries take place and if a team will give them a call.

More MLB: Predicting Cardinals' Next Moves with Spring Training Games Starting