Jose Ramirez Deal Sets Up These 2 Cardinals Stars For Contract Extensions

The Cleveland Guardians are one of the smallest markets in the league with a payroll that shouldn't contend with the top teams in the game, but they're still able to stay competitive at the top of the league.

On Thursday, the Guardians announced they signed superstar infielder Jose Ramirez to a massive seven-year, $175 million contract extension. This deal will keep him in Cleveland for the better part of the rest of his career.

With the Guardians affording to extend Ramirez, the St. Louis Cardinals have no excuses to not sign their players to big contract extensions. In fact, there are a few players on the roster right now that could be contract extension candidates as soon as this offseason. Who could be the next star to sign a massive new deal?

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn

Sep 6, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) throws to first base against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn is one of the better infield defenders in baseball. He took home the Gold Glove last year despite a few other very talented shortstops in the National League.

His bat struggled a bit last season, as his OPS dipped to .673, good for a below average 90 OPS+. But the season before, Winn posted a 104 OPS+ as a part of a 4.9 WAR season. Even during his down year offensively last season, he was worth 2.2 WAR.

The Cardinals need to sign him to a new deal before he finds his stride at the plate. Once Winn finds his stride, he's going to be much harder to extend.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Iván Herrera

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) celebrates a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Catcher Iván Herrera has an argument as the best player on the Cardinals roster, especially after last season. Though he struggled to stay healthy, he posted a 2.2 WAR with 19 home runs and a batting average close to .300. His OPS+ on the year was near 140, too.

Herrera has 30 home run potential while also having the ability to catch. While the Cardinals may plan on moving him to first base like they did with Willson Contreras, Herrera's availability as a catcher makes him more valuable.

St. Louis should be looking to ink him to a six- or seven-year contract extension as early as this offseason.

