Masyn Winn Reveals Stance on Future With Cardinals

While the St. Louis Cardinals are clearly rebuilding -- even if they don't want to use the word exactly -- there are reasons why the fanbase should be excited heading into the 2026 season.

Cardinals fans are going to be able to see a very young roster and pieces with big upside. Top prospect JJ Wetherholt is someone who could end up making the jump to the big leagues. If so, he's the most obvious guy for fans to be fired up about.

But, fans shouldn't forget about former top prospect Masyn Winn. He's just 23 years old -- the same age as Wetherholt -- and is entering his fourth big league season. There is an argument that Winn was the best defensive player in the National League in 2025 and he has a Gold Glove Award to show for his performance. On top of his defensive performance, Winn slashed .253/.310/.363 with nine homers and 51 RBIs in 129 games played.

The Cardinals have a bright future

Winn is a building block piece for this franchise and what should make fans even more excited is the fact that while speaking to the media, he acknowledged that he would like to spend his entire career in St. Louis.

"I'm putting a lot of trust in Mr. Bloom," Winn said. "I mean, look at his track record and everywhere he's been. You know, they've benefited from him and you know I want to be here for my whole career. So, I'm hoping this is going to pan out right.

"And I think it will. You know, like I said, I hope I'm here long enough to see the benefits of what we're doing now and you know I think we're trying to build for the future and I think honestly the fans should be pretty excited. I might take a year. It might take two. It might be this year. You know, you never know. But I think we're headed in the right direction."

It's been an offseason of change for St. Louis, but it is hopeful in part because there will be plenty of young guys getting opportunities. Winn publicly made it clear that he likes the direction the team is going and doubled down saying he wants to be around for his entire career.

Even if the Cardinals don't make the playoffs in 2026, this is a young roster and the future is bright.

