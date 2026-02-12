Lars Nootbaar Headlines List of 3 Top Cardinals Trade Candidates

The St. Louis Cardinals are rebuilding as aggressively as any team in the league. They've swung multiple big trades this offseason to build up their farm system, but it's completely depleted their roster.

The main four moves the Cardinals have made this winter are a pair of trades that sent Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox, a deal that sent Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and a three-team blockbuster that sent Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

But the Cardinals might not be done yet.

In fact, they have three more trade candidates on their roster. Should they move them?

Trade candidate 1: OF Lars Nootbaar

Outfielder Lars Nootbaar has been mentioned as a trade chip for about a year, but he hasn't been moved yet. In fact, it doesn't seem like a deal has been anywhere close to coming together. He's been a solid player for the Cardinals for a few years, but he hasn't reached his potential. The veteran outfielder is under team control for two more seasons and the Cardinals don't have much top prospect depth in the outfield.

Verdict: Cardinals should explore a trade with Lars Nootbaar, but ultimately keep him

Trade candidate 2: LHP JoJo Romero

Sep 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero (59) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

JoJo Romero has been linked to a lot of trades this offseason, but a deal hasn't come together. The lefty is coming off a career year in which he posted a career best WAR and an ERA right around 2.00. His contract expires at the end of the year, and he's bound to land the Cardinals a solid return in a potential trade. This is an easy decision for the Cardinals to make.

Verdict: Cardinals should trade JoJo Romero

Trade candidate 3: 1B/DH Alec Burleson

The Cardinals traded Contreras earlier this winter, which frees up a spot in the lineup for young slugger Alec Burleson. Still, Burleson has been linked to trades. But he's been linked to trades because other teams want him, not because it benefits the Cardinals.

Trading Contreras is a move made because of the Cardinals' belief in Burleson. They don't have another slugger to take his place at first base if he was moved. Barring some unforeseen circumstances, this should be an easy decision, too.

Verdict: Cardinals should keep Alec Burleson

More MLB: Cardinals 25-Year-Old Infielder Under Fire Ahead of Opening Day