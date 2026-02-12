Lars Nootbaar Headlines List of 3 Top Cardinals Trade Candidates
In this story:
The St. Louis Cardinals are rebuilding as aggressively as any team in the league. They've swung multiple big trades this offseason to build up their farm system, but it's completely depleted their roster.
The main four moves the Cardinals have made this winter are a pair of trades that sent Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox, a deal that sent Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and a three-team blockbuster that sent Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
But the Cardinals might not be done yet.
In fact, they have three more trade candidates on their roster. Should they move them?
Trade candidate 1: OF Lars Nootbaar
Outfielder Lars Nootbaar has been mentioned as a trade chip for about a year, but he hasn't been moved yet. In fact, it doesn't seem like a deal has been anywhere close to coming together. He's been a solid player for the Cardinals for a few years, but he hasn't reached his potential. The veteran outfielder is under team control for two more seasons and the Cardinals don't have much top prospect depth in the outfield.
Verdict: Cardinals should explore a trade with Lars Nootbaar, but ultimately keep him
Trade candidate 2: LHP JoJo Romero
JoJo Romero has been linked to a lot of trades this offseason, but a deal hasn't come together. The lefty is coming off a career year in which he posted a career best WAR and an ERA right around 2.00. His contract expires at the end of the year, and he's bound to land the Cardinals a solid return in a potential trade. This is an easy decision for the Cardinals to make.
Verdict: Cardinals should trade JoJo Romero
Trade candidate 3: 1B/DH Alec Burleson
The Cardinals traded Contreras earlier this winter, which frees up a spot in the lineup for young slugger Alec Burleson. Still, Burleson has been linked to trades. But he's been linked to trades because other teams want him, not because it benefits the Cardinals.
Trading Contreras is a move made because of the Cardinals' belief in Burleson. They don't have another slugger to take his place at first base if he was moved. Barring some unforeseen circumstances, this should be an easy decision, too.
Verdict: Cardinals should keep Alec Burleson
More MLB: Cardinals 25-Year-Old Infielder Under Fire Ahead of Opening Day
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org