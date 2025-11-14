Cardinals Predicted To Sign Ex-Reds Star Pitcher In Free Agency

The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild this offseason, which means they could trade from their roster to add more talented prospects to the farm system. Players like Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, Brendan Donovan, and others could end up on the trade block in the coming weeks and months.

But that doesn't mean the Cardinals won't add to the roster this offseason, too.

St. Louis could be aggressive in the market for an affordable veteran pitcher. With a few of the top prospects not ready to debut in the big leagues, the Cardinals could add one bridge pitcher to their rotation in order to keep the team competitive, especially if they trade Gray in the next few months.

Nick Selbe and Will Laws of Sports Illustrated recently predicted the Cardinals would sign Texas Rangers pitcher Tyler Mahle in free agency after Mahle put together a solid, albeit shortened with injuries, season in 2025. Mahle was formerly a member of the rival Cincinnati Reds.

Tyler Mahle could be the dream free agent target for the Cardinals

Jun 10, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (51) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

"Mahle made just 19 starts in his two years with the Rangers, with the start of his tenure spent recovering from Tommy John surgery and the last chunk wiped out due to shoulder fatigue," Laws and Selbe wrote. "That’s not exactly the bill of health you want for a starting pitcher, and his 19.1% strikeout rate last season isn’t encouraging, either, but he did record a 2.54 ERA for Texas when he was on the mound."

Mahle is the perfect target for the Cardinals for a few reasons.

First of all, he's going to be affordable because he hasn't been able to stay healthy enough over the last few seasons to boost his value. But when he is healthy, he's lights out.

Adding Mahle would give the Cardinals a reliable veteran to slot in as the No. 2 or No. 3 in the rotation. If he dominates like he did last season, the Cardinals could even explore the idea of trading him for prospects at the trade deadline.

