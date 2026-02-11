Longtime Cardinals Star Miles Mikolas Reportedly Joining New NL Team

Miles Mikolas had some very good years with the St. Louis Cardinals, but it always appeared that September was the end of the road.

After putting up a 4.84 ERA in 31 starts for the Cardinals last season, Mikolas hit free agency knowing that the team was entering a rebuild, and would likely try to restock its rotation with as many youngsters as possible. But the 37-year-old also wasn't ready to throw in the towel completely.

According to a Wednesday report from Jake Mintz of Yahoo Sports, Mikolas agreed to sign with the Washington Nationals. It was not immediately clear whether the signing was a guaranteed major league deal or a minor-league pact with a non-roster invite to spring training.

This story will be updated.

