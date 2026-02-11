Longtime Cardinals Star Miles Mikolas Reportedly Joining New NL Team
In this story:
Miles Mikolas had some very good years with the St. Louis Cardinals, but it always appeared that September was the end of the road.
After putting up a 4.84 ERA in 31 starts for the Cardinals last season, Mikolas hit free agency knowing that the team was entering a rebuild, and would likely try to restock its rotation with as many youngsters as possible. But the 37-year-old also wasn't ready to throw in the towel completely.
According to a Wednesday report from Jake Mintz of Yahoo Sports, Mikolas agreed to sign with the Washington Nationals. It was not immediately clear whether the signing was a guaranteed major league deal or a minor-league pact with a non-roster invite to spring training.
This story will be updated.
More MLB: Cardinals Hurler From Red Sox Trade Projected to Miss Opening Day Roster
Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org