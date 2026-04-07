Masyn Winn’s Chaotic Week Takes Another Turn With Cardinals Return

The St. Louis Cardinals got a much-needed positive update on Monday.

Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn has certainly had a roller coaster of a week. Winn had a walk-off base hit against the New York Mets on Wednesday and then got into a scary car accident afterward. Fortunately, Winn made it out of the accident alright. So much so that he was in the lineup for St. Louis on Friday against the Detroit Tigers at the top of the order. But he didn't make it through the game and was pulled due to some hip pain that actually stemmed from before the car accident.

Winn didn't play on Saturday or Sunday but fortunately was back in the lineup on Monday night against the Washington Nationals and got a base hit early.

Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn avoids another scare

Apr 1, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) throws to first during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

So, to sum up, it's been a wild week for Winn. St. Louis needs Winn at his best if it wants to surprise people this season. Winn is arguably one of the two biggest core pieces for the organization right now along with JJ Wetherholt. Alec Burleson is another person who could be in this group. But, as of right now, Winn and Wetherholt are the team's two biggest core pieces. So, any time there is any scare around him, it's important to talk about it.

When you throw a car accident into the mix, it only amplifies the fears. Fortunately, Cardinals fans, you can let out a sign of relief. Winn made it through the car accident and a bit of a hip injury in just a matter of one week.

St. Louis is dealing with a few injuries as a team right now, so it doesn't need any more. Hunter Dobbins is on the Injured List, but he's down in the minors on a minor league rehab assignment. Matt Pushard is on the 15-Day Injured List right now with right knee patellar tendonitis. Lars Nootbaar is on the 60-Day Injured List as he continues to ramp up and recover after undergoing surgery on both of his heels this past offseason. Losing Winn for any time would've made things more difficult for an organization that has already been bitten by the injury bug.

The Cardinals entered Monday's contest against the Nationals sporting a 5-4 record and have surprised some people. Getting Winn back into the mix certainly helps with that idea.