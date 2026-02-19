Masyn Winn’s Message Should Have Cardinals Fans Buzzing

The St. Louis Cardinals have a potential star on their hands in young shortstop Masyn Winn.

No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt has gotten the most buzz of any player in the Cardinals' organization, but don't forget about Winn. He's entering his fourth big league season and is just 23 years old. In comparison, Wetherholt is also 23 years old.

Winn is young, but already has a real case to be the top defensive infielder in the National League. He won a Gold Glove in 2025 and should be even better in 2026. Winn opened up about how much his knee injury impacted him in 2025, as transcribed by Benjamin Hochman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The Cardinals shortstop has a big season ahead

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) fields a ground ball during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"Going through last year,” Winn said, as transcribed by Hochman, “I didn't really think (the knee) affected me too much, and then coming back this year and being healthy — and feeling what it feels like in the box to be healthy — I definitely think it impacted it a little bit (last year).

“I feel like I'm staying on my backside a lot better now. Last year, I was kind of pre-setting my knee, because that was kind of what I had to do, rather than not. I feel a little bit looser — and I can kind of roll into it and really load into my hip. I just feel real grounded. I feel like my knee’s real stable. I feel a lot better.”

In 2025, Winn slashed .253/.310/.363 with nine homers, 51 RBIs, nine stolen bases and 27 doubles in 129 games played. In 2024, he slashed .267/.314/.416 with 15 homers, 57 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and 32 doubles in 150 games played.

Now, he's healthier and has another season under his belt. Imagine how good he could look this season? He was the best defensive infielder in the National League in 2025. If his bat takes a step forward this season, this is a guy who very well could be an All-Star.

