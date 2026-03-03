MLB Mock Trade: Cardinals Send Star to Braves After Jurickson Profar Suspension

The St. Louis Cardinals have been the most active team in the league in terms of big time trades this offseason. They've moved on from Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, and Sonny Gray, among others, over the last year.

Outfielder Lars Nootbaar could be the next player on the trade block, especially considering some recent news emerging from the Atlanta Braves camp.

ESPN's Jeff Passan recently reported that Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar, who recently missed time with a PED suspension, will face a 162-game suspension after testing positive for PED's again this year.

"Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jurickson Profar is facing a 162-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug for the second time in the past year, sources told ESPN on Tuesday," Passan wrote. "Profar, 33, would be the sixth player to receive a 162-game ban for PED use since Major League Baseball increased the penalty for two-time offenders to a full season in 2014.

"He will forfeit the entirety of his $15 million salary and will be ineligible for the postseason. Profar also will be ineligible for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, where he was set to represent the Netherlands, whose team includes players from his native Curacao.

As a result, the Cardinals could look to take advantage of the Braves desperation by sending Nootbaat to Atlanta in exchange for a few prospects.

Braves could swing a trade for Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar

Sep 19, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) hits a one run single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Mock trade: Cardinals send Lars Nootbaar to Braves for SS John Gil, OF Eric Hartman

For the Braves, this would be a long-term deal instead of a short term one, considering the outfielder is still working his way back from double heel surgery over the offseason. The veteran isn't expected to be ready by opening day, but he should be back to 100 percent early in the year.

Still, a deal that sends prospects John Gil and Eric Hartman to the Cardinals would make sense. This gives the Braves a better option as they will almost certainly cut ties with Profar if this suspension holds up through any appeals. Nootbaar would be a solid addition with the potential to be re-signed if the Braves like his production after double heel surgery.

For the Cardinals, the additions of Gil and Hartman would boost a farm system that needs to continue trending in the right direction. Gil is a run-first shortstop with a solid glove and good tools. His bat needs to improve a bit if he wants to make it to the big leagues, but he has all the other tools the Cardinals could dream of. Hartman is a similar run-first prospect, having stolen 48 bases in less than 100 games in his first year of pro ball.