Nolan Arenado May Open Door For Cardinals To Move All-Star, Insider

The St. Louis Cardinals finally managed to accomplish their goal of trading Nolan Arenado on Tuesday. They sent him to the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Jack Martinez.

The Cardinals ate most of the money on his contract in the deal, which ultimately proves how desperate they were to move him. With him gone, they can open up third base for a younger player such as JJ Wetherholt.

However, that’s not the only thing that works in the Cardinals’ favor here. Seattle Mariners MLB.com beat writer Daniel Kremer notes that there were some holdups in talks with the Cardinals about Brendan Donovan, and that the most recent trade changes a few things.

Nolan Arenado Trade Creates New Path For Cardinals

“The Mariners had indeed engaged the Cardinals earlier this offseason on Donovan, but sources with knowledge of the discussions said at the time that St. Louis was more motivated to trade its more expensive assets -- which it did Tuesday in Arenado. That could be the spark that gets things moving,” Kremer said.

If the Arenado trade was the last obstacle, then it could very well start to move the needle for Donovan and the Cardinals in another potential trade. The Mariners and San Francisco Giants have been among the top suitors for him.

The Boston Red Sox are also an option, but they may be focusing more on Bo Bichette right now after losing Alex Bregman. But after both moves were made, the Cardinals may now have a clearer path to trading Donovan.

He is the Cardinals’ best trade asset and can bring back the most in terms of a return. The Cardinals could also clear second base for a younger player.

They still need some prospects in their system, and the Mariners have plenty of options to choose from if that’s where they decide to send the 2025 All-Star.

Chaim Bloom has been aggressively shopping Donovan, but the Arenado trade could finally open the door for the Cardinals to actually move him to a contending team.

It will be interesting to see what Bloom is thinking and where Donovan might ultimately go. There’s also a scenario that exists where the Cardinals keep him around and build their next young core around him.

