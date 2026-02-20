Oli Marmol Shares Strong Endorsement of Cardinals’ New Bullpen Arm

The St. Louis Cardinals are entering the 2026 season with different expectations than usual. They let go of all of their trade chips, sending them to contending teams and boosting their stock of prospects, especially on the pitching side.

But the offseason wasn't devoid of some key additions. In fact, the Cardinals signed right-hander Dustin May to boost their starting rotation and right-hander Ryne Stanek to improve the bullpen. Stanek is a veteran presence that can help at the back end of games.

Manager Oli Marmol recently discussed Stanek's presence at camp and had some very high praise for his new bullpen arm and what he can provide in terms of mentoring younger pitchers.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Marmol hypes up Stanek

Sep 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"I think he can help in that area," Marmol said. “Obviously, he's been able to pitch in a couple of different places. His experience of doing well but also having the downs allows him to speak to that a little better than most. We'll lean on him for some of that.”

Stanek, 34, struggled in 2025 with the New York Mets, going 4-6 with a 5.30 ERA in 65 appearances. However, he is still a strong veteran presence and can be a good option for St. Louis at the back end of games.

He did record three saves with New York last year, and he could potentially be used as a closer for St. Louis at certain points. They'll likely use a closer-by-committee approach in 2026, and Stanek could be an option there.

But most importantly, he is somebody that the younger pitchers can lean on for guidance as the 2026 season unfolds. It's a very young Cardinals' roster, and veteran leadership is needed, even as the team rebuilds for the future.

If the Cardinals end up falling out of contention by the trade deadline, Stanek could be a good potential trade chip for the team as they sell and look to add assets for the future. But for now, he'll be a good veteran presence in the bullpen and in the clubhouse.

We'll see what kind of impact he'll have on the Cardinals in 2026 and what he'll be able to bring to the table, even for a team that is not expected to contend.

More MLB: Cardinals Would Be Smart to Keep Exploring Offensive Upgrades